Kabras pull out of Kabeberi Sevens

Kabras have pulled out of this weekend's Kabeberi Sevens slated for Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

Head coach Henley Du Plessis cited budgetary constraints for the decision by the sugar millers to give the event a wide berth.

"We have decided not to travel to Meru for the Sevens event. We have a tight budget and the distance involved will be costly for us because we also have to travel to Mombasa for one of the events," said Du Plessis.

The tactician, however, noted that they will honour the Dala Sevens leg in Kisumu in a fortnight, the Prinsloo in Nakuru mid next month, the Christie Sevens at the RFUEA ground at the end of August and the final event, the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa in September.

The sugar millers had a poor outing in Kakamega, being relegated to the Challenge Trophy, where they lost 31-0 to Mean Machine in the semis.

Elsewhere, Quins have made three changes to their squad ahead of the Kabeberi leg. International Herman Humwa, is expected back in the side after missing last weekend's event due to personal commitments and his presence will be key.

Humwa is expected to add physicality upfront alongside Kevin Angote and Hillary Baraza.

Jacob Okumba, who was signed from Kabras and Eric Shikuku, are expected to play and offer speed, versatility and experience to a young side that has the likes of Jasper Ochen, Matt Wanjia and Idris Kakai.

Quins are in a tough Pool 'C' which has favourites Mwamba, the fast-improving Nondies and Egerton Wasps. Wasps stunned Quins 10-0 last week in Kakamega and assistant coach Benjamin Ayimba said the young team has to adapt and learn quickly if they are to be competitive for the two days.

"It's a young team and they picked up lessons last week which we hope they can put into good use this weekend. With some more experienced heads in the side, we look for an improved outing,” said Ayimba.