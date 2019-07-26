Close

Bottas still keen on catching up with Hamilton

Bottas has fallen 39 points behind Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

by JAMES DUTTON
Sports
26 July 2019 - 00:00
Valtteri Bottas claims he looks at himself in the mirror after every race and has an honest chat with his reflection.

The Finn hasn’t given up hope of overhauling his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship.

The five-time champion has opened up a 39-point lead in the standings, but Bottas won’t give up as he reveals his post-race ritual.   

“Sometimes I say, ‘You’re a f---ing c---! You are stupid! and sometimes I say, ‘You are the best’. I just like being honest with myself”, said Bottas. “You can always improve and there are always excuses of all kinds in this sport, but accepting your weaknesses and strengths is what works for me.”

And he insists he won’t give up in the race to catch up with Hamilton and claim a maiden world title.

“I think I’m hungrier for the wins. I think that’s a big strength. I still haven’t achieved anything compared to my personal goals in F1, so I am definitely working harder than ever before.”

Bottas will battle it out with Hamilton again at the German Grand Prix this weekend.

