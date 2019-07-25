Sh1.5 million at stake for the women's ITF World Tennis Tour

Over Sh1.5 million prize money will be up for grabs at the end of the women's ITF World Tennis Tour to be played at Peponi School, Ruiru from August 5-18

The winner will take home Sh230,000 with the runner up going home with 150,000. The losing semi-finalists will pocket Sh100,000 each losing quarter-finalists also benefiting from the purse.

The event returns to the country after 10 years hiatus. Players from 22 countries including Burundi, Congo, India, Sweden, France, Great Britain, Netherlands, Israel, Russia, Ukraine and Gabon are expected for the two-week event.

Other nations confirmed for the event include Nigeria, South Africa, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Venezuela, Turkey, Australia and the USA. The players will be accommodated at the Windsor Golf and Country Club.

The highest-ranked player in the event will be Jahan Jaim of India. Kenya Open champion Angela Okutoyi will spearhead Kenya's onslaught of winning the crown on home soil alongside Judy Nkatha, Faith Nyabera and Shania Kaur.

The Kenyan quartet will use the event as part of their preparation for the All Africa Games in Morocco next month. The ITF East Africa Training Centre in Nairobi will be represented by Aisha Niyonkuru of Burundi and Gabon's Celestine Avomo Ella.

Tennis Kenya (TK) president James Kenani is delighted to host the tournament.

“We are glad that we have the opportunity to host this event courtesy of the Grand Slam Development Fund in partnership with ITF. The games will be played at the hard courts of Peponi School in Ruiru and accommodation of the players will be at Windsor Golf and Country Club," he said.

Kenani expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host world-class women players on home soil. He said the women tennis players have been lacking professional tournaments, which are indispensable in developing professional players in the region.

“This tournament will facilitate the transition of players into professionals," said the TK boss. Kenani hopes the numbers for the tournament will increase in future and also reintroduce the men's professional tour. Kiambu County CEC for Youth and Sports Paul Karungo said they are happy to host the event.

"Kiambu County is honoured to host this event and this is a great opportunity. Such partnerships will give more players the support they require. We are ready and available to assist Tennis Kenya to develop the sport," he said.