KCB get tricky pool for Kabeberi Sevens this weekend

Fresh from bagging the Kakamega Sevens over the weekend, KCB have been drawn against Impala, Menengai Oilers, and invitational outfit Meru RFC in tricky Pool 'A' at the Kinoru Stadium.

Runners up Homeboyz RFC will battle it out against surprise package Masinde Muliro University, Mean Machine and Ugandan outfit Pirates in Pool 'B'.

Mwamba are in Pool 'C' and will battle it out against Nondescripts, Egerton Wasps and the Kenya Harlequin as Nakuru RFC, Strathmore Leos, Kabras Sugar and the Kakamega 7s Division Two winners Northern Suburbs make up Pool D.

Kabeberi Sevens has attracted 40 teams over a period of three days and will have 16 teams in Division One and 24 teams in Division Two.

Tournament director, Humphrey Kayange, said he expects a competitive tournament going by what happened in Kakamega last weekend.

"We as Mwamba are lucky to have Meru agree to host this historic tournament. On the other hand, Meru residents should look forward to an exciting weekend as top rugby stars converge in the town to battle for the honours,” said Kayange.

Kayange said with the upsets and thrills in Kakamega, he expects more of the same in Meru.

“ The game of Sevens has really grown in both divisions. We are seeing new teams emerging and its good for the growth of the game and I believe they will put their best foot forward when they come to Meru,” added Kayange

Overall, the winner of the circuit will pocket Sh500,000 with the second-placed team going home with Sh300,000 and the third-placed team earning Sh 150,000.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Under-20 team finished sixth at the Junior Rugby World Trophy after losing 52-13 to Canada in Brazil. Jeff Okwach and Ibrahim Ayoo scored Kenya's tries with Dominic Coulson adding a penalty.

Kenya trailed 19-8 at the interval before collapsing in the second half as the North Americans stamped their authority to run away with the game. Chipu won one game beating Brazil 26-24 and losing 48-34 to Japan and 63-11 to Uruguay

Head coach Paul Odera, who will take up the senior team job the Simbas on a permanent basis after completing his time with the junior team, was satisfied with the performance.

"The boys played and I believe we have made our mark on the global stage. My hope is that we qualify next year and be competitive,” he added.