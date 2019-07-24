Ekaru and Chebet muscle for single slot as Malkia Strikers prepare for inter-contineal Olympic qualifier

Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet are fighting for the centre position in the national women's team ahead of the August 1-5 Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Italy.

Whoever makes the final cut between Ekaru and Chebet will join regulars Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa and left-handed Violet Makuto who has since been switched from the right to the centre position. Makuto can play both positions.

With Makuto having been drafted into the middle position, a natural Kenya Pipeline left attacker Sharon Chepchumba has been switched to the right position where she joins another left-handed and regular Emmacualte Chemtai.

Commenting on the new development, FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo said all the changes are geared towards team's transition and generally players' exposure and experience during the five-day event in Italy.

“This is part of team’s transition ahead of Italy event and it’s also a big learning curve and a build-up ahead of the All Africa Games in Morocco later next month,” said Ramdoo.

He added: “Both Ekaru and Chebet have specific individual strength and weaknesses and therefore whoever will make the final cut will have to match what we need in Italy.”

The tactician said they are trying to be more aggressive in defence and reception and at the same time minimizing the individual faults as well.

"We also want to improve on communication which was the team's main undoing during the African Nation Cup in Egypt earlier this month," he added.

He said: “The players have gelled and we are now focusing on individual s faults. As a coach, I feel there is more competition in the team and that means there is progress and growth and that’s what any coach wants in the team.”

The East Africans have been drawn in Pool ‘F’ alongside hosts Italy, Netherlands and Belgium while their Africa compatriots Cameroon are in Pool D with Brazil, Dominican Republic and Azerbaijan.

Squad: Centre blockers: Triza Atuka, Edith Mukuvilani, Violet Makuto and Gladys Ekaru or Lorine Chebet; Left attackers: Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Masiasai; Right attackers: Emmaculate Chemtai and Sharon ChepchumbaSetters: Janet Wanja and Jane Wacu; Liberos: Elizabeth Wanyama and Agripina Kundu