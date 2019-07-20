Thika out to complete a double against champion Vihiga in WPL

Former champions Thika Queens hope to complete a double against rivals Vihiga Queens tomorrow in a Football Kenya Federation(FKF) women’s Premier League match at Mumias Sports Complex.

But before then, Thika will square it out with hosts Wadadia while champions Vihiga take on Kibra Soccer Academy today at the same venue. Thika won against Vihiga 2-1 during the first leg at the Thika Stadium and team manager Fredrick Chege believes they can complete a double.

“Stakes are high ahead of the Sunday match. They want the win as much as we want it and it will be about who wants it more. We have an advantage over them since we won the first leg,” said the official.

“We have two matches and we will be out to bag six points to move to the top of the table. We have prepared well for both clashes and we can only hope for the best," he said.

Thika are fourth on the log with 33 points from 15 matches but even if they win both ties, they will still remain fourth though with 39 points. Vihiga is second with 39 points from 15 matches and a win in both ties will see them move top of the table standings with 45 points while league leaders Trans Nzioa, who are not in action this weekend, will dip to the fourth position with 42 points from 16 matches.

Gaspo with 39 points will take on Nyuki Starlets at Ruiru ground and a win will see them tie third with Trans Nzioa as Gaspo have inferior goal difference.

Other matches on the card today, Kisumu All Starlets play Eldoret Falcons as Makolanders battle Mathare United. Tomorrow, Kayole Starlet will be seeking their first win of the season when they play Oserian as Zetech Sparks line up against Spedag at Ruiru grounds.