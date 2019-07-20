Chepchumba a doubt for Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Italy

Middle blocker Brackcides Agala has been dropped from the national women's volleyball team ahead of next month’s Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Catania, Italy.

Agala was part of the team that recently participated in the African Nations Cup and finished second behind Cameroon in Egypt. KCB's middle blocker Lorine Chebe has been drafted in her place and will muscle for a starting line up against regulars Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa alongside fast-rising Gladys Ekaru.

National team coach Shailen Ramdoo said: "Agala is not in my plans at least for now, heading to the Italy tournament. But we will see what happens going forward."

At the same time, Sharon Chepchumba is a doubt for the Italy event scheduled for August 1-5. The left attacker is down with malaria and amoeba. Chepchumba said she is on medication and remains hopeful that she will return to training soon.

“I am on medication and the body so far is responding well. However, I hope to be fit in no time and resume training soon. I’m not so sure if it’s the food or water I drunk in Egypt or back here but they have had a negative impact on me,” noted Chepchumba, who is the reigning Africa Club championship best attacker.

Should Chepchumba fail to recuperate well ahead of the time, the technical bench will have no choice but to turn on Pamela Masaisai, who was dropped before the Egypt extravaganza. Chepchumba joined Kenya Pipeline from Kenya Prisons this season.

Masaisai has since rejoined the team and will fancy the chance of making a debut in the national team, having missed the final cut on several occasions due to injuries and issues related with documentation.

Other players set to feature in that department include team captain Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi and impressive Leonida Kasaya. Malkia who resumed training on Thursday at the Moi Indoor Arena, Kasarani are expected to start residential training next Wednesday with departure for the host nation planned for July 30. The event is set to serve off on August 1-5.

The East Africans are drawn in Pool 'F' alongside host Italy, Netherland and Belgium while their African compatriots Cameroon are in Pool 'D' together with Brazil, Dominican Republic and Azerbaijan.

All the matches in the six pools will be played on a round-robin format with winners landing automatic ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the Inter-continental qualifiers, the team will compete in the All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco later next month.