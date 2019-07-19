APS Bomet and Bungoma Super Stars fight for play off slot

Administration Police Service Bomet and Bungoma Super Stars will play tomorrow (Saturday) to decide the team that will play Ligi Ndogo in the FKF Division One playoff.

The winner of the play-off will join Vihiga Bullets and Muranga Seal who have already been promoted to the FKF National Super League. Muranga Seal emerged champions in Zone ‘A’ while Vihiga Bullets under coach Edward Manoah, clinched the zone ‘B’ title to gain automatic promotion.

Bungoma Super Stars need to win against APS at Silibwet Stadium while the law enforcers need a draw to sail through. APS is second in the FKF Division One Zone B with 55 points while Bungoma are third with 54 points. In zone B, Poror Mote and St Joseph’s Youth have been relegated from the third tier league while in Zone A, Kilifi All-Stars, Tiki and PJ Dave have been relegated.

In other Zone ‘B’ matches scheduled for tomorrow, former top tier side Kisumu Hot Stars, coached by youthful Hezron Obungu, welcome Transfoc at Moi Stadium in Kisumu with Zoo Youth hosting Muhoroni Youth at Kericho Green Stadium.

At Huruma in Eldoret, Raiply and Trans Mara Sugar will square it off while champions Vihiga Bullets face GFE 105 at Demesi School grounds.

In zone ‘A’ champions Murang’a Seal will conclude their season against Naivas at Kiharu Stadium with third-placed Mwatate FC facing off with Green Berets at Wundanyi gGrounds. Tiki will be up against Congo Boys at Maracana stadium.

Strathmore University hosts Buruburu Sports at Strathmore Complex while Makueni Nunguni and Vapor will clash at Nunguni primary school. Ends