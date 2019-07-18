Stage set for KCB extravaganza in Solai later this month

Over 20 drivers have signed up for the sixth round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship slated for Nakuru County’s Rift Valley Motor & Sports Club Solai racetrack on July 2.

The star-studded race meeting will feature 2WD Non-Turbo, 2WD Turbo/supercharged, 4WD Non-Turbo, 4WD Turbo/Supercharged, Open Class, Quad Bike/ATV, Bambino, Junior 2WD Turbo and Pee Wee Class.

Leading the charge in the race for non-Turbos is Zameer Verjee, who will be hoping to extend his lead on the 2WD Turbo log. Zameer will be up against Sahir Mughal ‘Sarry’ of Izmir Racing and defending champion Safina Khan of Tams Racing.

“I’m looking forward to Nakuru. The strategy going forward is to maintain what we have been achieving from the start of the season and indeed cling onto the summit of the championship. Unfortunately, my teammate and dad, Nazir has injured his leg so he will not be taking part. However, our addition Savraj (Bhui) will be there.”

Wayne Fernandez will be a lone ranger in the quad class riding a Yamaha Raptor 700. The 2WD Turbo Class will see Kunal Patel renew his rivalry with Izmir duo of Shalien Mughal and What Esmail (Shazco).

Tsevi Soni, Illyun Mughal and defending champion Yuvraj Rajput are also set for a battle royal in Bambino Class while girl driver Kiana Rajput and Tsorav Soni will tussle for Pee Wee Class points.