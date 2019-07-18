Shabana dismiss claims they are on the verge of collapse

Kisii-based FKF National Super League outfit Shabana have dismissed allegations that they are on the verge of collapse.

Club's secretary-general Peter Omwando said the cash-strapped side is likely to start their pre-season on Monday next week.

“Reports that the club is on the verge of collapse are untrue. We were to start our pre-season on July 1 but due to financial challenges, we did not. However, the office met on Tuesday to sort out the outstanding issues,” said Omwando.

He added: “Most clubs are yet to start their pre-season and that does not mean they are on the verge of closure.”

He said the club is in talks with potential sponsors. “We hope to have one or two sponsors on board by the time we start the 2019/2020 season. We are not focusing on betting firms at the moment,” he revealed.

Omwando also disputed reports that four out of the remaining 14 players in the team have left. “The 14 players who remained after the suspension of 11 have running contracts. I’m the custodian of club documents and I appeal to our fans to remain calm,” he noted. .

Last season, Shabana suspended 11 players who boycotted training together with assistant coach Andrew Kanuli and fitness trainer Andrew Ongwae.

He clarified that the club has not sacked Kanuli and Ongwae but they remain suspended. He said the club’s head coach Gilbert Selebwa is in the process of identifying potential signings. He said the club is focused on gaining promotion to the SportPesa Premier League in 2020.

At the same time, Migori Youth will hold trials from Monday to Wednesday next week. Interested players should turn up with proper training kit at 9 am, according to Chairman Aziz Abdi.