Starlets trio locked out of training with injuries ahead of 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Winnie Kanyotu, Elizabeth Wambui and Wincate Kaari have been locked out of Harambee Starlets training sessions at Camp Toyoyo grounds due to injuries incurred during last weekend’s women Premier League matches.

The three are part of the 39 players who begun training on Monday ahead of the upcoming Olympics qualifier against Malawi. Starlets are slated to face Malawi in the first leg on August 28, with the second leg set to be played on September 1. However, the three are expected to join training next week.

The team, under the tutelage of David Ouma, will, however, break camp on Friday to allow players to turn up for their respective clubs ahead of the weekends WPL.

Starlets got a bye into the first round and will be up against either of Gabon or Ghana in the second round should they pass the Malawi test.

Meanwhile, Trans Nzioa Falcons won their two matches against Kisumu All Starlets and Zetech Sparks to move to the top of the table standings with 42 points from 16 matches. Trans Nzioa beat Kisumu All Starlets 2-1 and won against Zetech Sparks 6-1.

Champions Vihiga Queens, who were not in action over the weekend, are tied second with Gaspo on 39 points although Vihiga has a game in hand.

Kayole Starlet is pegged bottom with three points from 15 matches one—shy of Spedag, who are second from bottom with four points from the same number of matches.