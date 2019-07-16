Itigo to bank Amunyoleti's national team experience during school games in Kisumu

Itigo Under-20 girls football team will be banking on the experience of the national team call up Martha Amunyoleti to win the title during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) set for later this month in Kisumu.

Amunyoleti is among the 39 players, who were called up to the national team, Harambee Starlets training at Camp Toyoyo grounds ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers. Team coach Hinox Katam said the midfielder will pick valuable lessons during the national team training to catapult the Rift Valley region representatives in the week-long event.

Katam said: “Her talent has been spotted by Harambee Starlets head coach and this is a good move to foster her career. As the school's coach, I am confident she will do well and whatever experience she will pick there will come in handy for us at the school games,” said Katam.

Amunyoleti scored three goals as Trans Nzoia Falcons routed Zetech Sparks 6-1 during the women's Kenya Premier League at the Manor grounds in Trans Nzoia County over the weekend. Itigo will line up against Nairobi champions Dagoretti, Eastern's Karungwa and Nyanza’s Nyakach. Last year, the school failed to proceed past group stages at the nationals.

He continued: “This time, we are going as champions, unlike last year where we went as runners up. Winning in Rift Valley is better than any other championships because it is very competitive with 14 counties battling for a single ticket.”

School principal Julia Samoe lauded the inclusion of the player in the national team, describing her as ‘a special talent' in the current football circles.