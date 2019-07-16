Hector confident of retaining 7s crown with Homeboyz

Newly appointed Homeboyz coach Jason Hector is confident his charges can retain national crown starting in Kakamega this weekend.

The South African tactician, who was appointed a fortnight ago, said the deejays can cope with the pressure of being the defending champion.

"It's a tough challenge for us. Everyone will be seeking to beat us but the boys are relishing the challenge and I am confident we can go all the way and retain our title,” he added. Hector's charges are in a tricky Pool 'A' alongside Impala, Menengai Oilers and Western Bulls.

The top two teams will qualify for the Main Cup quarterfinals and Hector said that will be their target on an opening day. "Our objective will be to get out of the pool situation as we seek to qualify for the last eight,” he said.

The deejays have had a six-week training period for the Sevens Series and apart from the loss of Kenya Sevens star Johnston Olindi and Israel Soi, the core team that did duty last year is still intact with Jeff Oluoch, Mark Wandetto, Charles Omondi, Augustine Lugonzo and Leonard Mugaisi among others.

Hector expects competition to be stiff in all the six legs. “It will be very competitive. We have four to five very strong teams in the circuit and I guess the title chase will be wide open,” added Hector.

Hector has signed a two-year contract with the Deejays and his main goal will be to ensure Homeboyz win the coveted Kenya Cup crown having been in the semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

Other changes in the technical bench will see Simon Odongo, who has been in-charge in a caretaker capacity, deputise Hector while Edward Wekesa takes up the team manager's role.

Larry Nyambok is the strength and conditioning coach while Newton Githinji has been appointed as the team’s analyst.

Hector is a former Sharks' Academy strength and conditioning coach and was in charge of refereeing and First Aid programs.

Hector will also be in charge of the Homeboyz Academy. Hector is a World Rugby (WR) Level II coach and a certified WR educator.