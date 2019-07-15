Close

Kenya 15's upbeat

Simbas wary of Zimbabwe after Elgon Cup win over Uganda

In Summary

• Kilonzo said retaining the Elgon Cup was one on their targets for this season.

• Jacob Ojee and Billy Omondi score a try each for the Simbas in wet conditions.

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
15 July 2019 - 05:00
Jacob Ojee of Simba makes a try against Uganda last year
Image: FILE

Kenya 15's skipper Peter Kilonzo has predicted a tough Victoria Cup match against Zimbabwe after rolling over Uganda in Elgon Cup final in Kampala last weekend. 

Kenya beat Uganda on a 29-21 aggregate after winning the return leg  16-5 in rain-soaked conditions at the Kyadondo Club. Kenya Simbas had earlier lost 16-13 during the first leg in Kisumu three weeks ago.

It was the fourth year in a row that Kenya have retained the trophy and 11th overall since inception in 2004.  Kilonzo said the team must now focus on the Victoria Cup fixtures against Zimbabwe and Zambia next month.

"Zimbabwe are an improving side and last year when we played them, they gave us a scare. We do have a month to train and polish up on the weak areas and I guess all will be well,” he added.

Kilonzo said retaining the Elgon Cup was one on their targets for this season. "We saw it as an achievable target despite losing the first leg.  The boys showed spirit and character and to win in these wet conditions made it even sweeter,” added Kilonzo.

Assistant coach Albertus Van Buuren said the boys showed composure in the tense match against Uganda.

"I believe the boys played well. Our defence stood tall and we conceded only one try and whenever we got our chances, we executed well. It was a superb all-round performance from the team,” added Buuren.

Simbas outscored the hosts by 2-1 tries with wingers Jacob Ojee and Billy Omondi scoring a try each and the former adding two penalties. Hooker Robert Kanayanya scored an unconverted try for the hosts. Kenya led 8-5 at the interval.

The Kenya Lionesses made light work of their Ugandan counterparts, winning the return leg tie 35-5 for an aggregate score of 79-18.

The evergreen Philadelphia Olando scored a brace with Leah Wambui, Stella Wafula and Janet Okello scoring a try each. Grace Adhiambo scored two penalties to complete the rout.  The Lionesses focus will now shift to the Rugby World Cup qualifiers slated for next month in South Africa. 

