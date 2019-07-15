Close

Mogonga upbeat

Mogonga kick off build-up ahead of nationals

Nyanza champions begin national preparations with wins over Kisii University

• Mogonga Principal Haron Onchonga said they have lined up two more build matches before the nationals.

• Mogonga, coached by Nathan Kiptoo is paired in Group ‘A’ together with Rift Valley’s newcomers Lelmokwo, Central’s Tetu and Shimoni from Coast. 

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
15 July 2019 - 05:00
Mogonga High players react during the regional final against St Joseph's Kisumu.
Image: ANGWENYI GICHANA

Nyanza region secondary schools boys’ volleyball champions Mogonga PAG have intensified their preparations ahead of national Term Two games scheduled for July 30 to August 4 in Kisumu.

Mogonga have so far played build-up matches against Kisii University and their B counterparts and Principal Haron Onchonga is convinced that they are on track. Onchonga said they have lined up two more build matches before the nationals.

 

“Kisii University are a very good team. They gave us a run for our money in the matches we played. The games were critical ahead of our preparations for the nationals because we want to rectify the mistakes we made during regionals in Kisumu,” he added.

Mogonga, coached by Nathan Kiptoo, is paired in Group ‘A’ together with Rift Valley’s newcomers Lelmokwo, Central’s Tetu and Shimoni from Coast. Group ‘B’ has debutants Namwela (Western), Langata (Nairobi) and representatives from the Eastern and Northern regions.

“It is a tough group because Tetu and Shimoni are regular campaigners at the nationals. Lelmokwo are not an easy side having beaten former champions Cheptil in the Rift Valley championships. However, we are prepared to face them,” he added.

He said his target is a slot in the East Africa Games to be staged in Arusha, Tanzania in August. Last year, Mogonga missed a chance to represent the country after losing in the semis and finished third. This time, Onchonga is eyeing the title.

