Matui, Chumba capitalise on ​Kiplagat's absence in GSU squad

Champions General Service Unit’s head coach Gideon Tarus yesterday said the absence of outside hitting ace Cornelius ‘Nderr’ Kiplagat has brought out the best of other outside hitters in his stable.
The star and dependable left attacker has been out of action since March following a right-hand fracture and Tarus feels this has been a blessing in disguise for the 13-time holders.
He said Naftali Chumba and Nicholas Matui have since stepped up their game in the absence of the club’s first choice. Kiplagat, alongside opposite hitter Abiud Kipkirui picked injuries during the Africa men’s Club Championships in March in Cairo, Egypt but the latter since recovered and returned to competitive play.
Tarus intimated that there is bound to be competition for play-time when Kiplagat fully recovers and returns to competitive matches. Boniffentry Mukhekhe the other left winger for the Police outfit.
“When Kiplagat sustained the injury, there was a definite gap. However, we have seen players in the same position greatly improve. They didn’t try to fit in his shoes but instead found their own spaces. Each of them injected something new in the team and we are now stronger than before,” noted Tarus, who is also a former men’s national team coach.
There are reports that Kiplagat’s fracture has healed and the Kenya international is undergoing rehabilitation of his arm. “He is only eligible to do light training and definitely we will not engage him in a competitive game in Malaba, Busia County this Friday,” added the tactician.
Meanwhile, GSU will be hoping to get opponents for the Malaba circuit of the league after they were pitted against counterparts from Administration Police and Mombasa Prisons, both of whom they have already played.
The Kenya Volleyball Federation fixtures secretary Ismail Chege is looking into the matter.