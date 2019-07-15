Matui, Chumba capitalise on ​Kiplagat's absence in GSU squad

Champions General Service Unit’s head coach Gideon Tarus yesterday said the absence of outside hitting ace Cornelius ‘Nderr’ Kiplagat has brought out the best of other outside hitters in his stable.

The star and dependable left attacker has been out of action since March following a right-hand fracture and Tarus feels this has been a blessing in disguise for the 13-time holders.

He said Naftali Chumba and Nicholas Matui have since stepped up their game in the absence of the club’s first choice. Kiplagat, alongside opposite hitter Abiud Kipkirui picked injuries during the Africa men’s Club Championships in March in Cairo, Egypt but the latter since recovered and returned to competitive play.

Tarus intimated that there is bound to be competition for play-time when Kiplagat fully recovers and returns to competitive matches. Boniffentry Mukhekhe the other left winger for the Police outfit.