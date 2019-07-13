Wanyama indebted to the government

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has extended the team’s gratitude to the government and Football Kenya Federation for the support accorded during their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The government, through the Ministry of Sports, shouldered Stars' budgetary cost for the tournament estimated at sh 244 million which catered for the player's allowances, kitting and all logistical demands of the tournament.

Wanyama has thanked the federation for handling their preparations in a professional manner to the satisfaction of the players. Tales of unpaid allowances and lack of air tickets for foreign-based players were common with the national team in the federation’s past regimes but Wanyama has showered the current office bearers with praises for their sound organisation.

“The federation handled the preparations well and everything ran as planned. We also thank the government for their timely financial support. This time around we did not have complains at all. We had a good time at the camp and the only thing we fell short of was getting the results.”

His sentiments were echoed by Japan-based striker Michael Olunga who observed that the current regime sourced the best kits for the team and availed air tickets for foreign-based players in time, unlike their predecessors.

“We thank the federation for giving us the opportunity to represent the country in the Afcon. It was our first time to qualify after 15 years and I think the new federation tried, considering what used to happen before. We were well kitted and we did not have complains in terms of air tickets and camping as everything was in order.”