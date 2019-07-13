Close

Insurance firm donates towards Kecoso games

In Summary

• Muthui said the company was keen on supporting sports, which is one of the key pillars in its corporate social responsibility programme, besides education and health.

• 12 teams to take part in week-long championship.

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
13 July 2019 - 05:00
Morris Dukulu (18) of Bandari battles for the ball with Mosca player previous Kecoso Games
Morris Dukulu (18) of Bandari battles for the ball with Mosca player previous Kecoso Games
Image: FILE

An insurance brokerage firm, Minet Kenya has donated Sh500,000 to the Kenya Communications Sports Organization (KECOSO) to support the organization’s 2019 games slated for next month in Kisii.   

Speaking during a handover ceremony, Minet Kenya chief executive officer  Sammy Muthui said the company was keen on supporting sports, which is one of the key pillars in its corporate social responsibility programme, besides education and health.

“While we conduct our business, we are always looking into ways of being purposeful to the communities that we serve and by supporting sports, we believe we are creating positive impacts in the lives of those involved.  That’s why we are happy to support this year’s KECOSO games because we know the value of sports in our society and it gels well with our wellness programme which aims to address mental, physical, emotional, financial and spiritual wellness,” Muthui said.

He said they also recognise the important role played by the civil service in the delivery of government services and commended KECOSO secretariat for coming up with such an event that builds unity and cohesion among various ministries.

Receiving the donation, KECOSO Secretary-General Omole Asiko thanked Minet adding that the sponsorship was a great boost to this year’s games.  

“We are most grateful for this donation from Minet Kenya. There are greater synergies between the two organizations with a common goal towards wellness. We promise that the money will be put into good use to ensure that this year’s tournament is a great success,” Asiko said.

