Babu happy with new players as Stima edge Kisumu Hot Stars in friendly

Western Stima coach Salim Babu is impressed with the players the club intends to sign.

Most of the players started their first pre-season friendly against Division One side Kisumu Hot Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Thursday.

The SportPesa Premier League side won 2-1, thanks to goals in either half from Elly Ochieng and Kennedy Otieno while Reagan Ojwang pulled one back for Kisumu Hot Stars.

Former Sony goalkeeper John Njau started in goal while Kelvin Motsosi, Abdalla Wankuru, Henry Oguk and Kennedy Otieno started at the heart of the defence with Amos Kigadi starting upfront.

Those who were given cameos in the second half were Lucas Weitere, Fidel Origa, and former Kisumu Hot Stars midfielder Ibrahim Ochieng.

Speaking to the Star after the game, Babu said: “I’m satisfied with our pre-season preparations so far. The players we are intending to sign gave a good account of themselves especially in the first half,” he said.

He added: “I fielded two teams in the game. This is work in progress and I’m happy with the progress we have made. We hope to conclude the transfer business early so that we can concentrate on our pre-season preparations.”

The club is today expected to play Kibuye United FC as Babu steps up is pre-season.

“Next week, we are lining more friendly matches with big teams,” noted Babu who has been confirmed as Stima’s coach. He took over from Paul Ogai who resigned mid last season after a string of poor results.