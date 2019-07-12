Newcomers Matiliku keen to emulate Kwanthanze after winning an appeal against Mutewa

Newcomers Matiliku boys volleyball team are keen to emulate their counterparts Kwanthanze during the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Games later this month in Nyanza after they won appeal against Mutewa.

Mutewa, who beat Matiliku 3-2 during the finals of the Eastern region games last month, were accused of falsifying the details and documents of two of their players Ryan Nyaga and Fredrick Muriithi registered under admission numbers 813 and 821 respectively. The team was last found guilty after the findings of the Ministry of Education.

Following the nullification of Mutewa School, Matiliku will now represent the Eastern region alongside Kwanthanze in national school games. Kwanthanze are back-to-back national champions. Teams patron David Kilundo said the team has been work in the progress and the regional results were expected.

Kilundo, who is also the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) second vice-chairman, said they will be at the national in their own right and they look forward to ruffling few feathers here and there.

“Definitely the nullification is music to our ears. This is a new school in the discipline. In 2017 the school was ousted in the sub-county games and this year, they are through to the national games thanks to the support of the school’s principal Johnstone Muia and KVF technical director David Lung’aho. I’m extremely proud of them,” said the official.