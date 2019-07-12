Chipu recieve boost of Sh3.3 million from government

The Kenya Under-20 rugby team received Sh3.3 million from the government to cater for the team's foreign allowances and other miscellaneous expenses during the ongoing Junior World Rugby Trophy (JWRT) in Brazil.

Chipu lost their opening match 63-11 to Uruguay on Tuesday and play Brazil on Sunday in their second match. The team had a budget of Sh20 million for the event but only raised Sh12 million with a proposed training camp in Pretoria, South Africa cancelled due to lack of funds.

The team had also asked for two specialist coaches from South Africa to train the side before the championships but fell through. Head coach Paul Odera welcomed the additional funding to the side. “It will help motivate the boys ahead of our second match against Brazil and our final match against Japan,” he noted.

Odera was confident of an improved performance against the hosts Brazil on Sunday after an error-strewn display against Uruguay on Tuesday. “We have reviewed our video from the first game and we have seen the areas we need to improve,” he added. Odera added that the boys have adapted to the humid conditions and the mood of the team is high despite the defeat in the opener.

"The boys know they can play better and will want to make a statement against Brazil in our next game. I am confident they can deliver against the hosts,” he noted.

Elsewhere the Kenya Simbas and Lionesses arrived in Kampala yesterday for the second leg of the Elgon Cup leg. Simbas trail Uganda by three points from the first leg in Kisumu where they lost 16-13 while the Lionesses won the first leg 44-13. The match will be played at Kyadondo Rugby club.