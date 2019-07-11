Odera eyes improvement ahead of Brazil test

Kenya Under-20 rugby coach Paul Odera has said set-piece and tackling technique have to be addressed ahead of their second match against Brazil on Sunday in the Junior Rugby World Trophy in Brazil.

Chipu lost their opening match 63-11 to Uruguay on Tuesday. Uruguay scored nine tries to Kenya's one and led 39-3 at half time in a dominant display by the South Americans.

Kenya was playing in the competition after a ten-year hiatus and struggled to mount any attack in the first half as the powerful South Americans edged them in the forward areas to score nine tries.

Samuel Were scored Kenya lone try, charging down a kick attempt to score with Dominic Coulson adding two penalties. Odera said the team settled in the second half and played much better but the margin was too big to be bridged by his side.

"It was evident that Chipu had settled into the match a bit better in the second half as compared to the first. There were moments of individual brilliance spotted from the side but they were quickly watered down by Uruguay’s defence line that was not giving them any moment of peace,” added Odera

Odera said the next three days will be used to review performance as look at strengthening their weak areas.

"We shall prioritise what we feel we can tweak as we prepare for the next matches,” said Odera.

“We always want to finish stronger in the second half and this was evident from today’s match. Our bench has proved to be as powerful as the starters. Most importantly, this exposure to the players at this stage is very important,” concluded Odera.

Vice-captain Dominic Coulson said the Uruguayans stamped their authority in the forwards. “We could not contain them upfront and piled pressure. We played better in the second half but it was too late,” he added.