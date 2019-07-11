Close

Kenya lose opener

Odera eyes improvement ahead of Brazil test

In Summary

• Uruguay scored nine tries to Kenya's one and led 39-3 at half time in a dominant display by the South Americans.

• Odera said the next three days will be used to review performance as look at strengthening their weak areas.

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
11 July 2019 - 05:00
Kenya fly-half Michele Brighetti attempts to make a pass in a past match
Kenya fly-half Michele Brighetti attempts to make a pass in a past match
Image: FILE

Kenya Under-20 rugby coach Paul Odera has said set-piece and tackling technique have to be addressed ahead of their second match against Brazil on Sunday in the Junior Rugby World Trophy in Brazil.

Chipu lost their opening match 63-11 to Uruguay on Tuesday. Uruguay scored nine tries to Kenya's one and led 39-3 at half time in a dominant display by the South Americans.

Kenya was playing in the competition after a ten-year hiatus and struggled to mount any attack in the first half as the powerful South Americans edged them in the forward areas to score nine tries.

 

Samuel Were scored Kenya lone try, charging down a kick attempt to score with Dominic Coulson adding two penalties. Odera said the team settled in the second half and played much better but the margin was too big to be bridged by his side.

"It was evident that Chipu had settled into the match a bit better in the second half as compared to the first. There were moments of individual brilliance spotted from the side but they were quickly watered down by Uruguay’s defence line that was not giving them any moment of peace,” added Odera

Odera said the next three days will be used to review performance as look at strengthening their weak areas.

"We shall prioritise what we feel we can tweak as we prepare for the next matches,” said Odera.

“We always want to finish stronger in the second half and this was evident from today’s match. Our bench has proved to be as powerful as the starters. Most importantly, this exposure to the players at this stage is very important,” concluded Odera.

Vice-captain Dominic Coulson said the Uruguayans stamped their authority in the forwards. “We could not contain them upfront and piled pressure. We played better in the second half but it was too late,” he added. 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
11 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Gunners offered Real striker Mariano as Emery looks to ...
    9h ago Football

  2. Black Stars captain takes responsibility for team’s failure
    9h ago Football

  3. Why United must keep Pogba
    9h ago Football

  4. K’Ogalo beat AS port of Djibouti
    9h ago Football

  5. PSG may be unable to keep Mbappe, says Leonardo
    9h ago Football

Latest Videos