Malkia Strikers storm last four with a game to spare

National women’s volleyball team won their second match against Botswana 3-0(25-16,25-18, 25-11) to qualify for the semi-finals with a match to spare in the ongoing Africa Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya face Cameroon today in their last Pool B match. Malkia, won their opening match against Algeria 3-0 (25-19,25-21,25-21) will be seeking revenge against the much-improved side after the Central Africans beat them 3-0 to win the title in 2017.

With the win, the East Africans have won two matches, while their opponents today won their opening match against Botswana 3-0 on Tuesday and were scheduled to play Algeria last evening.

In their match against Botswana, the Kenyan technical bench made one change to the line up that did duty in the match against Algeria—resting Triza Atuka for Brackcides Agala in the centre position.

Kenya trailed in the early stages of the first set 0-3 but later grew in confidence to tie 4-4 before they overtook their opponent 6-4 and 8-5 at the first technical time out, thanks to skilful blocks from Agala and Violet Makuto.

The side, coached by Shailen Ramdoo, extended their lead 12-6, 13-7 and 16-8 at the second technical time out as Noel Murambi tore apart Botswana blockers with her hard-hitting spikes.

Destined for a win, Kenya scored at will 18-10, 22-12, 23-14 before bagging the set 25-16. In the second set, Kenya opted to start in front, leading 3-1 but faltered to allow Botswana to overtake them at some point 4-6 and 7-6 before the East Africans regrouped to squeeze an 8-7 at the 1st TTO.

Once again Murambi and Agala excelled as Kenya extended the lead 12-11, 14-11 and 16-13 at the 2nd TTO. Ramdoo rested Murambi for fast-rising Sharon Chepchumba as Botswana closed gap 19-17. They, however, failed to keep up with the Kenyans who went ahead to bag the set 25-18.

In the third set, Kenya led at both TTO’s 8-4 and 16-6 as Moim was rested for Leonida Kasaya and Makuto for Emmaculate Chemtai. Chepchumba and Agala returned to haunt their opponents with their well-oiled spikes as Kenya led 18-8, 19-21-9 before winning the set 25-11.

In an interview, Ramdoo said he switched the setters to disorient their opponents.

"We had to disorient them by alternating the setters. I didn't want them to over study our pattern. It worked very well because the two setters have distinct ways of playing," noted the FIVB attached Italian coach.