Makolanders part ways with seven players as WPL second leg resumes

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
11 July 2019 - 05:00
Makolanders' Laiya Lasu (L) takes on Veronicah Wairimu from Thika Queens during a recent Premier League match at Camp Toyoyo .
Makolanders' Laiya Lasu (L) takes on Veronicah Wairimu from Thika Queens during a recent Premier League match at Camp Toyoyo .
Image: ERICK BARASA

 Makolanders football team have released five players dimmed as surplus ahead of the FKF women’s Premier League second leg this weekend across the country

Makolanders currently placed 12th on the log have offloaded Jane Celeste, Esther Wekesa,  Esther Choenge, Lydia Auma and  Cecilia  Wanjuki.  While the six were dimmed surplus, the side under Mike Okanga has released Dorcas Vihenda and Patricia Apiyo to join Division One league sides Amani and Bunyore Starlets respectively.

At the same time, they have signed former national team midfielder Jacky Ogol who was away in Uganda with Club Gafford. Team coach Okanga said there is no cause for alarm as the remaining players are very focused and up to the task.

Okanga said: “We lacked depth during the first leg.  We also had new players and in a way, we laboured to find the footing. However, we are ready for the second leg and we want to make an improvement when the season comes to a conclusion in October.”

Makolanders begin their second leg with an away match against champions Thika Queens on Saturday. On the other hand,  Zetech Sparks formerly  Soccer Sisters, have signed three players as they seek to complete the season in top eight.

The side, coached by Benard Kitolo, have signed Bishop Njenga duo of Metrick Sichinjili and Georgina Khavere and Yvonne Ochieng from Nyakach. The team placed seventh on the log have though parted ways with defender Mercy Nyambura.

Zetech have two fixtures against Nyuki at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday and  Trans Nzioa Falcons on Sunday at Manour Agricultural Centre.

