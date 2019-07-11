KCB sign Olindi to bolster squad ahead of title defence

Kenya Cup champions KCB have bolstered their squad by signing five players ahead of the start of the season.

The bankers, who completed a three-peat of Kenya Cup titles last season, have signed Kenya Sevens' flyhalf Johnstone Olindi from Homeboyz alongside prop Patrick Ouko and Blak Bladutility back Levy Amunga.

The Thika Road outfit has also enlisted the services of Northern Suburbs Brezzevene Otieno and Julius Karanja. Suburbs have been acting as a feeder team to KCB for the past five seasons.

Olindi, who had an outstanding season with Shujaa, is set to be handed his start in the Kakamega Sevens in the next two weeks alongside Amunga and another recruit Shadon Munoko who was signed from Mean Machine.

Olindi faces competition for the number 10 jersey with the likes of Ken Moseti, Stephen Osumba, Ahmed Shaban as well Levy Amunga among others.

He won the Prescott Cup in 2016 with Upper Hill before moving to Laiser Hill Academy and eventually joined Homeboyz after finishing high school in 2017.

He was MVP and played a pivotal role for Homeboyz when they won the Enterprise Cup, beating Impala 21-3 in 2018 in the final

Head coach Curtis Olago said the six were not guaranteed starters as they will have to fit into the system at the club first. “I know there is a lot of excitement when players move. However, first things first and they must work hard for places as they will be competing against established players,” he added.

Olago said the signing of the six will add depth as the bankers chase a fourth consecutive Kenya Cup crown, seek to defend the Impala Floodlights and win the Enterprise Cup. "It's a long season ahead and it gives the technical bench options in case of injuries," he added. Olago said him and his technical bench have started planning for the upcoming season.

“The Sevens players have started preparing for the start of the circuit and our 15's players will start their pre-season very soon. We are ready and relishing the challenge of defending our Kenya Cup crown and winning the Enterprise Cup next season,” he added. Kenya Cup is slated to start in November.