Stima step up pre season

Western Stima have lined up eight friendly matches as the Kisumu based side steps up preparations for the 2019-2020 SportPesa Premier League season.

Coach Salim Babu yesterday said the team is targeting to play four matches against lower tier sides and four against their KPL peers.

“I’m happy that we have started our pre season two months before the league kick off. This will help new players gel with their colleagues,” he said after overseeing training at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

He said the club is almost done with their transfer business. Babu who was roped in last season to replace Paul Ogai on interim basis will handle the team next season.

Club chairman Laban Jobita said they are in the process of completing seven new signings.

“I don’t want to give you the names before we get release letters from their clubs. This would jeopardize the negotiations,” Jobita told the Star. The club’s efforts to sign Ian Motanda from Kisumu All Stars failed after he was snapped by KCB.

According to sources, the club has released defender Samuel Olare, striker Ian Otieno, midfielders David Okello and Vincent Odongo.

Some of the players training with the power men are Vihiga’s hit man Amos Kigadi, Chemelil striker Lucas Weitere, Sony Sugar duo Kevin Motsosi and Kennedy Odhiambo.

At the same time, National Super League side Shabana’s pre-season preparations have been thrown into disarray due to lack of funds.

The club has twice postponed their trials and club secretary Peter Omwando attributed it to lack of funds. Coach Gilbert Selebwa was hoping to use the trials to select players for the team’s 2019-2020 season.

Ahead of last season, the club sacked 11 players who went on strike demanding salary arrears.