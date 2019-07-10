Kisii RFC suffers blow as four key players depart

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship outfit Kisii RFC preparations for the National Sevens Circuit suffered a major blow following departures of four key players.

Club secretary Joseph Okong’o yesterday confirmed the exit of Ian Amana and former Kenya junior international John Ochar to Homeboyz. He said Alvin Marube had signed for Resolution Impala while youthful Aggrey Kitoi had moved to Kisumu RFC.

He denied reports that forward Amos Obae and back Rodgers Gworo have signed for Nakuru. “As far I am concerned, we have only released four players,” said Okong’o.

The players were pivotal in the promotion of Kisii RFC to Kenya Cup in 2017 but only played for one season. Last year, the team’s efforts to return to the top tier failed following the withdrawal of sponsors Resolution Insurance.

“We have reason to worry because these are key players and they would have helped us in the 7’s campaign. However, you cannot deny the players an opportunity to grow,” said Okong’o. He said the cash-strapped team has, however, gone for youthful players.

“We have several youthful players who have been training with us and we hope to sign some of them before the transfer window closes. I wish those who have departed well in their new endeavours,” he added.

Kisii, coached by former Mwamba player Eric Bosire, have been handed a tough draw in Pool 'C' against hosts Kabras, Kenya Commercial Bank and Masinde Murilo University of Science and Technology in the opening round of the 7’s series in Kakamega on July 20-21.

Yesterday, Bosire said the group is tough but their target is to maintain Division One status in the entire circuit. “Last season, we maintained division one status in the whole circuit and we want to make a repeat performance this season,” he said.

He, however, played down the exodus of players, saying: “We would have wanted them to remain but we are financially incapacitated to maintain them.”

Bosire said the departures will give other players a chance to shine. “It will not be easy to fill the gaps but we have to work extra hard,” he added.

He said Gworo is training with his team at Kisii University grounds while Obae is eyeing a move to Nakuru. “Kisii and Nakuru are yet to agree on the transfer of Obae even though he is training with them,” he added.