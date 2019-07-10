Deejays face-off with Impala, Menengai Oilers and host Western Bulls

National Sevens Series defending champions Homeboyz have been handed a tricky pool for the Kakamega Sevens slated for the July 20-21 at the Bullring.

The deejays face-off with Impala Saracens, Menengai Oilers and host Western Bulls. Mwamba headline Pool 'B' and have a date with Nondescripts, Mean Machine and the invitational side, Kisumu RFC.

Pool 'C' comprises KCB, Kabras Sugar RFC, Kisii RFC and university side, Masinde Muliro. Top Fry Nakuru is in Pool 'D' alongside Kenya Harlequins, Strathmore Leos and Egerton Wasps.

Blak Blad are the frontrunners in Division 2 and face off with Administration Police, Citam Kisumu and Shieywe. Northern Suburbs, Mbale RFC, KCA University and Nandi RFC form Pool 'B' while Catholic Monk, Kiambu RFC, Meru RFC and Vihiga Granite are in Pool 'C'.

In Pool D, we have Makueni RFC, Eldoret RFC, Dagoretti Bulldogs and Bungoma RFC facing off. Embu RFC, Webuye RFC, Nakuru KITI and Siaya RFC make up Pool E while Daystar Falcons, Stingers RFC, JKUAT and KCAA Stormers round up the Kakamega 7s' Pool F.

The top two teams from each pool will qualify to the Main Cup quarterfinals while the third and fourth-placed teams will drop to the Challenge Trophy.

For the first time in the history of the circuit, the top three teams will earn prize money. Winners of the circuit will go home with Sh500,000 while runner up and the third-placed teams will earn Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

From Kakamega, the sevens circuit will head to Meru for the second leg on July 27-28 with the Dala Sevens (third leg) set for August 10-11. This will be followed by the Prinsloo Sevens on August 17-18 in Nakuru.

Christie sevens will take place from August 31 to September 1 at the RFUEA ground and the Driftwood is scheduled for Mombasa on September 7-8. Elsewhere, Mwangi Karimi was elected the inaugural president of Kenya Rugby Referee Association (KRRA).

Karimi, who is the outgoing Kenya Rugby Referees Society (the precursor to KRRA), pipped his sole challenger Gregory Sang by a vote in a tightly contested race that went to the second round before Karimi emerged the winner.

Both Karimi and Sang garnered seven votes each, forcing the poll to go the second round. In the tiebreaker, Karimi got three out of possible five votes available. The elections were conducted during KRRA’s first Annual Delegates Conference that brought together 15 delegates from five regional societies.