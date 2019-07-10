Cheruiyot targets third win in Monaco

World silver 1500 metres silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot will be seeking to continue his good form at the Monaco Diamond League tomorrow.

Cheruiyot, who set a world-leading time in Lausanne last week posting 3:28.77, will be looking for his third win on the circuit in a competitive field.

Cheruiyot won in Stockholm last month, posting 3:35.79 and proved his supremacy by winning the mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, where he posted 3:50.49.

Cheruiyot will be aiming to improve on his silver medal at the World Championships in Doha and beat World champion Elijah Manangoi in September

He will have a host of Kenyans for the company in the three and a half lap race including Michael Kibet, Vincent Kibet, World Under-20 1,500m champion George Manangoi and Collins Cheboi. Ayanleh Souleiman of Djibouti is also in the mix and will offer stiff competition alongside Tefera Samuel of Ethiopia together with Marcin Lewandowski of Poland.

Nelly Jepkosgei will be attempting to improve on her form in the 800m. Jepkosgei has been inconsistent so far on the circuit with a win in Rabat last month, where she posted 1: 59.50. She finished third in Stockholm last month, posting 2:01.99 and was placed fourth in Doha in May where she registered 1:59.00

Jepkosgei will face a stern test in the two-lap race from world bronze medallist Ajee Wilson of the United States of America, Lynsey Sharp of Great Britain compatriot Lynsey Sharp, Alemu Habitam of Ethiopia and Halima Naakayi of Uganda.

In the men's category, Jonathan Kitilit, Ferguson Rotich and Michael Saruni are in contention in the two-lap race. The Kenya trio will battle it out with Africa champion Nijel Amos, Adam Kszczot (Poland) and Brandon Mcbride of Canada.

In the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, Kenya is well represented by Leonard Bett, Nicholas Bett, Abraham Kibiwott, Ben Kigen, Lawrence Kemboi and Barnabas Kipyego. Morocco's Soufianne El Bakkali is the front runner with Wale Getnet of Ethiopia also in the mix.