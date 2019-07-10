Chepkirui suspended by AIU

2014 Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Joyce Chepkirui has been suspended for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced.

Chepkirui has been suspended for discrepancies in her Athlete's Biological Passport (ABP).

Chepkirui made her first international appearance at the 2007 African Junior Athletics Championships, where she came fifth in the 1,500m.

The 30-year-old made her debut in the half marathon in Spain that November and finished second. She went on to win the Amsterdam and Honolulu marathons in 2015, besides finishing 10th in Boston Marathon the same year.

She attempted the 3,000m steeplechase in 2008, but managed only a fifth place finish at the national junior championships.

Also suspended is long-distance runner Jacob Kendagor.

Kendagor, who finished sixth at the 2017 Seoul Marathon before settling second in Hamburg and Istanbul marathons the same year, has been reprimanded for 'evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection.

Kendagor competed last in Istanbul Marathon in November last year, finishing fifth. The duo's suspension brings the escalating number of doping cases to 12 in just over a year.

AIU recently suspended Salome Biwott for having tested positive for prohibited Norandrosterone.

Biwott, who was first hit with a two-year ban in 2013 when she failed a dope test after winning the 2012 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, finished second at the Sao Paulo International Marathon in 2:37:33 on April 7.

World Half Marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum, 2017 World Championships 5,000m runner Cyrus Rutto and Felix Krwa were also sanctioned.

Rutto and Kiptum were suspended on April 4 and 26 respectively after anomalies were found on their Athletes Blood Passport while Kirwa’s suspension came on June 11 for taking prohibited Strychnine.

Others are 2017 Tokyo Marathon champion Sarah Chepchirchir, former three-time World 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, Hilary Kepkosgei Yego, Samson Mungai Kagia, Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong and Lucy Kabuu.