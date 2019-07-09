Oilers set sights on winning a leg of the Sevens circuit

Fresh from winning the Embu sevens over the weekend, Menengai Oilers have set their sights on winning a leg of the national Sevens circuit.

Oilers were superb as they edged out bitter rivals Nakuru 14-12 in the final to win the tournament. Head coach Gibson Weru said winning the event gives them a major boost ahead of the season opener on July 20-22 in Kakamega.

"We played some of the best teams in Embu and it will give the boys confidence ahead of the circuit. We have blended some of the youngsters and the older players and this will give us a good chance to be competitive,” added Weru.

Weru said the boys have nothing to fear in playing the likes of Homeboyz, Mwamba or Quins in the shorter version of the game in the next two months on the circuit.

“Our team has grown over the last two seasons. The younger players are maturing and this season we should be able to win one or two trophies in the Sevens game,” added Weru.

Ado Lusangalu and new signing Steve Arunga scored a try each in the final with former adding two conversions. Walter Okoth and Duncan Abuyeka scored a try each for the Rift Valley-based side with Abuyeka slotting one conversion.

Mwamba finished third after hammering Nondies 31-0 as Northern Suburbs beat Strathmore Leos 17-10 to finish fifth in the tournament that attracted four Kenya Cup teams. Championship sides Machine, Catholic Monks, Northern Suburbs and Strathmore Leos also took part.