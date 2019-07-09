Kenya sweep aside Algeria, lay in wait for Botswana

National women’s volleyball team swept aside Algeria 3-0 to start their African Nation Cup title hunt on high as the event got underway on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt

Kenya will now line up against Botswana on Wednesday who will be seeking to record their first win having lost to champions Cameroon 3-0(25-12,25-17,25-10) in the first match of the tournament earlier played.

Kenya technical bench paraded setter Janet Wanja, middle blockers Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa, right attacker Violet Makuto, left attackers Mercy Moim and Noel Murambi and libero Elizabeth Wanyama.

It was an equally balanced match in the first set in the early stages of play as both teams tied 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6 before Kenya squeezed a 8-7 lead at the first technical time out.

The East Africans then extended lead 11-9, 13 -9 as Murambi, Wisa and Atuka excelled in their departments before leading 16-12 in the second technical time out.

The North Africans tried to grow in the match with their hard hitting spikes closing the gap 16-21 and 17-21 but Kenya had the final laugh with 25-19 win.

FIVB attached Kenyan coach Shailen Ramdoo then rested Wanja for Jane Wacu in the second set as Kenyan took a 6-4 lead as Moim, Murambi, Makuto and Wisa impressed enroute taking 8-5 1stTTO.

Algeria would later earn points at will thanks to their good services to tie 12-12 and 13-13 but Makuto, Moim and Murambi returned to haunt them before they led 16-13 at the 2ndTTO.

Once again Wanja rested Wacu to combine well with Atuka as Kenya extended lead 21-17, 23-20 enroute taking the set 25-21.

Atuka paved way for Brackcides Agala in the early stages of third set as Kenya took early lead and never looked back to comfortably lead in all the two TTO 8-5 and 16-10.

Ramdoo then gave a debut to Glady Ekaru who rested Wisa and Sharon Chepchumba rested Moim as Kenya dominated the set 21-18, 22-20 before winning the match 25-21.