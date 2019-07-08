NCPB, Queens seal Super Cup double as focus shifts to African show

After bagging doubles, National Cereals and Produce Board (men) and Nairobi Queens handball teams are hoping to grace the African Club championship set for October 20-26 in Cape Verde.

The two who won the Kenya Handball Federation national league titles early this year went ahead to win the KHF Super Cup on Saturday at the Kaloleni grounds after seeing off rivals Kenya Defence Forces sides.

NCPB held nerve to defeat stubborn KDF on penalty shootout 35-34 having played to 25-25 in regulation time and 29-29 in extra time.

Queens on another hand, came from behind to defeat KDF 26-22.

While NCPB will be hoping to make their debut at the championship, the Queens will be making a return to the annual event having last participated in 2016 in Burkina Faso where they placed fifth.

NCPB team manager Edina Kasandi was gracious in their win saying their focus turns to the club championship and the next season.

“It’s humbling that we have managed to win both the titles. However, our focus shifts immediately to the next season. We all know winning the title is easy but retaining is always difficult,” said the official.

She added: “We would love to participate in the club championship and we remain positive that our sponsors will make it happen.”

KDF coach Abed Nyagah conceded defeat saying the match could have gone either way but was quick to note he will be out to get his back defense fixed.

“In a penalty shootout, it’s all about luck. However, I will be recruiting two or three defenders ahead of next season.” said the former player.

Queen's coach Jack Ochieng said there would be no addition to his squad.

“Unfortunately the current situation as far as finances are concerned doesn’t allow me to add new players but we are hoping that something comes through for us to go the club championship and the next season altogether . “said the Ochieng who doubles up as the national women’s team coach.