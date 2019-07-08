Equity’s Oketch warns his side after loss to Thunder

Equity Bank coach Carey Oketch warned his charges against over-relying on star player Faisal Aden.

“They have given Faisal too much respect, allowing him to do everything. We played badly in the third and fourth quarter. They must start showing they can do things on their own and get results. In our next matches I will use him sparing to see how we adjust,” said a furious Oketch

Equity blew up a lead and lost 74-68 to leaders Thunder who tight marked Aden and eventually had him fouled out late in the game. Collins Gaya, Thunder tactician observed that despite the win, the team uncharacteristically struggled and were lucky to bag maximum points.

National team captain Griffin Ligare managed 16 points as did Kevin Chogo while Shem Otieno added another 10 for Thunder. Former national champions Ulinzi Warriors nipped Strathmore University Blades 72-70 in an entertaining and closely fought duel.

“This was a painful loss. We played very well but cracked in the last minute. This is the first game that all my players clicked. Our mistake was to take their good free throw shooters Wili and Jemo to the line. They scored the four foul shot that killed us off,” said Ochieng.

Ulinzi counterpart William Balozi, on the other hand, applauded his player but said they must improve on defence especially in the boxing out.

Eric Mutoro buried 28 points and William Ochieng added 14 for the soldiers. George Okoth scored 16 and Joseph Ongoro 14 for the students. Nick Ogol registered 24 points guiding Umoja to a 67-55 double triumph over Eldonets who had 18 from Neville Otieno.

In the women's top division, Kenyatta University Oryx nipped Storms 48-47 as Diana Apiyo led with 11 points while Lynette Atieno shot the losers 14. In the lower division, Strathmore University thumped Nakuru Club 53-43.