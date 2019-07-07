Close

Madagascar through to quarter finals

•Madagascar beat DR Congo

by MESHACK KISENGE
07 July 2019 - 22:20
Madagascar's Anicet Abel stretches before extra time
Image: REUTERS

Madagascar are through to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after clawing DR Congo 4-2 at the Alexandria Stadium Egypt.

Madagascar who are making their maiden appearance in the showpiece converted all their spot kicks to book a place in the final eight after settling for a two all draw within the regulation time.

Ibrahim Amada broke the deadlock for the debutants barely nine minutes into the game but The Leopards levelled through Cedric Bakambu in the 21st minute.

Feneva Andriatsima scored what seemed to be the winning goal for the Islanders but former Newcastle centre half struck at death to push the match to extra time.

Yannick Bolasie and Marcel Tisserand skied their kicks in the post match penalties

07 July 2019 - 22:20

