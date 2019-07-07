Baldev Chager wins 2019 Safari Rally

Baldev Singh Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution savored his third career Safari Rally as the third round of the FIA African Rally Championship culminated in Kedong.

Chager, who won back to back Safari titles in 2013 and 2014, had his campaign effectively sewn up when Manvir Baryan got stuck in the last stage at Kedong.

His calm and assured drive to last service at Lake Naivasha Sopa Lodge belied the excitement that was bubbling underneath and it exploded into a solid stream of joy at prize giving.

Manvir led the event by a 30-second margin going into the last section at Kedong but got stuck in the rough and dusty stage.

More to follow...