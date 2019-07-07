Close

FIA AFRICAN RALLY

Baldev Chager wins 2019 Safari Rally

Manvir led going into the last section at Kedong but got stuck in the rough and dusty stage.

In Summary

• Baldev Singh Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution savored his third career Safari Rally as the third round of the FIA African Rally Championship culminated in Kedong.

• Chager won back to back Safari titles in 2013 and 2014.

by SAMSON ATEKA
Sports
07 July 2019 - 16:08
Carl Tundo in action during the 2019 Safari rally.
Carl Tundo in action during the 2019 Safari rally.
Image: COURTESY

Baldev Singh Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution savored his third career Safari Rally as the third round of the FIA African Rally Championship culminated in Kedong.

Chager, who won back to back Safari titles in 2013 and 2014, had his campaign effectively sewn up when Manvir Baryan got stuck in the last stage at Kedong.

 

His calm and assured drive to last service at Lake Naivasha Sopa Lodge belied the excitement that was bubbling underneath and it exploded into a solid stream of joy at prize giving.

Manvir led the event by a 30-second margin going into the last section at Kedong but got stuck in the rough and dusty stage.

More to follow...

More:

Uhuru flags off iconic Safari Rally at Kasarani

Rally will determine whether Kenya will regain the World Rally Championship status.
News
2 days ago

Zambian duo Jassy Singh and Gomes arrive for Friday’s WRC Safari Rally Candidate event

The 2013 African Rally champion yet to finish on Safari Rally in two attempts.
Sports
3 days ago

Tundo to use ARC Zambia Rally as build-up for Safari Rally

Tundo achieved his five wins with Tim Jessop after their first in South Coast in 2004
Sports
1 month ago
by SAMSON ATEKA
Sports
07 July 2019 - 16:08

