Super cup comes to an end today at Kaloleni grounds

National Cereals and Produce Board men’s handball team manager Edina Kasandi says they will be out to affirm their superiority during the Handball Federation Super Cup finals at the Kaloleni grounds today.

Kasandi sentiments come after her side overpowered Strathmore University 23-13 in one of the semi-finals played last weekend and will cross swords with Kenya Defence Forces who held nerve to see off Black Mamba 22-20 in another semi-final.

The former national team player noted they will be keen to add another trophy to the national title they won early this year.

“We have had a good season. Dethroning Black Mamba during the regular season was fulfilling and now coming up against KDF in the final of the Super Cup will be more interesting and we hope to excel against them,” noted Kasandi.

He added: “We want to complete the season on high and see what will happen going forward. The players are in good spirit and having won our group matches before sealing it with 23-13 win against the student’s puts us at the better place ahead of the finals and we can’t wait to play the former champions. We know it will be a tough match but we will go all the way to ensure we win the match.”

In the women’s category, champions Nairobi Queens take on KDF .

The queens won against Mt Kenya University 41-12 in one of the semi-finals before KDF defeated NCPB 28-25 in another semi-final.