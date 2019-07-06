Newly-formed NPCA league enters second matchday

The new Nairobi cricket tournament enters the second matchday this weekend with a number of fixtures across the city.

The Nairobi Invitational T20 tournament was formed by Nairobi clubs that were not satisfied with the way Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) was handling their interests as far as cricket is concerned.

Among other things that the clubs were not satisfied with, prompting their decision to start their own competition, was refusal by the NPCA Executive Committee to conduct elections after the end of their mandate.

The decision to have the clubs part ways with NPCA was also informed by racially charged and abusive comments made by a top cricket official in front of all the club officials at an NPCA council meeting.

“We thought that the politics which had dominated the game for over a year was not going to help us. We had our own reservations when all things were happening for the last one year with the hope that things will improve but that was not the case,” Stray Lions secretary, Thota Sreenivas, said while releasing the fixtures.

“Clubs want to play the game and play where there is respect.” All but one club which played in the NPCA Super League last year were invited and were in action last weekend when the tournament bowled off.

All the favourites were victorious on day one and are expected to go for more victories today and tomorrow as they seek to be the first team to lay their hands on the maiden title.

NPCA T20 and League defending champions Kanbis who beat Kongonis last Sunday will be at home today to welcome Sikh Union before they travel to Nairobi Gymkhana to take on the hosts who beat Stray Lions on the opening day. Before welcoming Kanbis, Nairobi Gymkhana would host Ruaraka Sports Club. Ruaraka began their campaign on a losing note going down by eight runs to Swamibapa who will have relatively easy fixtures against Sir Ali and Cutchi Leva.

Stray Lions who have lost a number of its players will be away to Ngara Sports Club and Sikh Union. The Peponi School based side lost Shem Obado to Kongonis and Nehemiah Odhiambo to Swamibapa.

A number of players and club officials were happy with the development, hoping that it will bring change in the management of the game and at the same time bring back the spectators.

“Change is always good and we hope that this tournament wills the changes that we have all been waiting for. For years we have seen nothing different from NPCA so we needed a change and I hope that this new development will do exactly that,” former national team bowler Martin Suji said.