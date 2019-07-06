Lakers' Aduda walks away citing internal interference

A hurricane has hit Nyanza-based Lakers as coach Brian Aduda resigns in his position as the newbies' trainer citing internal interference for the move.

Aduda said his decision to step down was informed after finding it unbearable to work in an environment where his decision as the head coach was being tampered with by the club hierarchy.

He said: "I have decided to step aside as the coach of Lakers because as a tactician, you are entitled to make a determination on matters related to players and the playing unit but when you are being obstructed and your performance questioned you have to make up your mind."

"I am the coach who trains the players, knows their strengths and weaknesses, has the knowledge on when and who to bring on and off the field but when the management feel they know who should start the game and who to be substituted, you have to think about your course."

The former military man, whose ambition of taking Lakers to the top echelons of hockey game said he is stunned by the question of performance. Odds on their success may not appear generous but they outdid themselves beyond the expectations of many.

He said: "The question of performance is of a surprise to me because we are now in the premier league. Despite this, we are third in the log and one of the three unbeaten teams in the top tier. We have achieved this without training together, inexperience a major concern and financial struggles."

"Doubling up as part of the management, I am happy for the achievement we have had so far as a team. I was never appointed, I took the reigns voluntarily as a coach because I have a soft spot for the sport since I played for the armed forces team when I served in the military and therefore, my resignation does not warrant me to write a resignation letter. I have informed the management via WhatsApp group and I wish everybody attached to the club all the best"

The information comes as a blow to the young team as they prepare to take on Jomo Kenyatta University Of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) today. Lakers have acquired a reputation of 'hard to beat' and more established teams like Telkom only managed to salvage a point from the newbies.