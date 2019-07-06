Close

Jaguars captain Malesi confident ahead of weekend action

Jaguars are back on the biggest stage after a three-week absence

• Malesi said the team is well equipped, confident and keen to take the league leadership regardless of the opposition.

• Bottom-placed Sikh Union will hope to redeem their dwindling fortunes and break their duck when they take on United States International University (USIU).

by EVANS OUSURU
Sports
06 July 2019 - 05:00
Kelvin Machanji (L) of Western Jaguars and Moses Ademba of Multimedia University battle for the ball in a past match
Kelvin Machanji (L) of Western Jaguars and Moses Ademba of Multimedia University battle for the ball in a past match
Image: FILE

Western Jaguars captain Willis Malesi is confident of bagging maximum points when they take on Greensharks and Sailors when the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League resumes this weekend.

Jaguars are back on the biggest stage after a three-week absence and double away victory will not only see them stamp their authority as title favourites but also take the lead now that defending champions and leaders Butali will not be in action.

Malesi said the team is well equipped, confident and keen to take the league leadership regardless of the opposition.

 

He said: “Regardless of the opposition, we are confident of giving a good account of ourselves and possibly take all the points. Greensharks are wounded and their intention is to return to winning ways after losing 4-2 against Strathmore last time out. They will try to press us high but we will soak that pressure, remain resilient and utilise our chances.”

“We have a healthy squad and we will maintain our structure through ball possession and attack through the flanks as we normally do. We are going to be tactical to avoid fatigue because we also have a date with Sailors (on Sunday).”

Bottom-placed Sikh Union will hope to redeem their dwindling fortunes and break their duck when they take on United States International University (USIU).

In the corresponding women’s matches, hard-to-beat newbies, Lakers, will bid to win their second game of the season as they host Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) as fourth-placed Sailors lock horns with Sliders today. Kenyatta University will try to avoid baptism of fire when they take on red-hot USIU.

In men’s Super League, visiting Mvita have a double fixture, where they battle Nakuru today before facing a litmus test tomorrow  against unbeaten Parkroad Badgers. Women’s side, Wolverines, will line up against Technical University of Kenya (TUK) while a varsity derby pits Daystar against University of Nairobi (UON).

