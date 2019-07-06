Division one B sides cry foul as season come to an end next week

Three Football Kenya Federation Division one B sides are crying foul after delayed justice against Elimu FC which they claim are being favoured by the Western region office as the season comes to end next week.

Langas Super Stars, Dela Sharks and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) are complaining over Western region officials who have delayed to give verdict over some matches that were either forfeited or given a walk over.

Langas team manager Jared Mageto said Elimu failed to play in a match they hosted in Eldoret accusing Elimu officials for deliberately refusing to travel from the initial venue, Eldoret Sports club to Eldoret Showground, which is 2km apart.

Mageto claimed that Elimu is enjoying some privileges from the office and they are waiting for the final day to award points and benefit one team.

“Sports club had some events therefore we could not play at the venue. We communicated in advance on change of venue but once Elimu arrived at Sports club, they did not go to the said venue where match officials like referees were and the place where pre-match was done,” said Mageto.

He added: “We are concluding our league in two weeks time yet the officials have not ruled on a matter after three months. That is denying an opportunity for teams to enjoy their dominance in the league. The late verdict will favour one team, disadvantaging another,” suspected Mageto.

Dela Sharks manager Oliver Kiptoo claimed that Elimu has been gaining points without playing in many matches.

Kiptoo said Elimu officials who wanted to have armed police officers before they play their match in Eldoret.

“After all things had been done, they said they needed police officers with guns, loaded with bullets before they enter the field. The police had pistols but they rejected claiming they want an AK47 rifle full of bullets hence offending the police who decided to leave the playground and such case has not been resolved three months down the line,” said Kiptoo.

The same happened with MTRH led by Solomon Tanui.