Simbas coach opts for experience as they prepare to face Uganda in Elgon Cup

Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera has made five changes to the squad ahead of the return leg fixture against the Uganda Cranes next week in Kampala.

Odera has gone for the experienced KCB trio of flanker Andrew Amonde, prop Curtis Lilako and winger Jacob Ojee with Quins prop Melvin Thairu and Kabras centre Johnstone Mungau expected to start in the encounter.

Odera said the experienced players will be key in navigating the second leg clash, where the team trails 16-13 after losing the first leg clash at the Mambo Leo showground in Kisumu.

“Amonde's experience and work rate especially in the back-row position will be vital. This is an area of strength for the Ugandans and his inclusion in the team will be vital for the match,” he added.

Charles Kuka starts at fly-half for the Simbas in place of Dominic Coulson who is with Kenya Under-20 team for the Junior Rugby World Cup Trophy in Brazil and the tactician expressed confidence he will deliver.

" I'm confident he will be able to play a key role in steering the side across the pack and I have no doubt he will play to his best,” added Odera. He said the team has reviewed the performance of the side and looked at the areas of improvement in the side.

“We have had a thorough review of the entire performance. Our decision making, set-piece dominance and attack has to improve and we need to convert opportunities to points once we get them,” added Odera.

Odera said if the boys keep a cool head, they will prevail in what will be a hostile environment in Kampala. “It's imperative that the boys keep their cool as it will be a tough environment but with the experience on board, we should be able to go through,” added Odera.

Skipper Peter Kilonzo said the squad is relishing the challenge of playing away and that the mood of the team is good despite the defeat a fortnight ago. “The boys have not lost hope and are confident they will be smarter in the return leg,” he added.

Squad: Oscar Sorano (KCB), Toby Francombe (Nondies), Melvin Thairu (Quins) , Simon Muniafu (Impala), Malcolm Onsando (Quins), Andrew Amonde (KCB) , Monate Akuei (Nakuru), Elkeans Musonye (Impala), Samson Onsomu (Impala), Charles Kuka (USIU), Billy Omondi (Impala), Johnstone Mungau (Kabras), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Jacob Ojee (KCB) and Anthony Odhiambo (Impala).

Replacements: Griffin Musila (KCB), Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Shem Joseph (Impala), Fidel Oloo (Nondies), Michael Wanjala (KCB), Charles Tendwa (South Coast Pirates) and Isaac Njoroge(KCB).