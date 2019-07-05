Kakamega County plans to rehabilitate Khayega sports ground

Kakamega County Government will rehabilitate the famous Khayega Sports ground aka “Wembley Stadium” popularly known for football and bullfighting.

This comes a few months after stakeholders raised concerns over the ground's pathetic state and the boundary determination.

Kakamega County, under governor Wycliffe Oparanya, send a team of surveyors to determine the boundaries of the field before the rehabilitation works begin in a few weeks time.

The team was led by the county surveyor Ezekiel Nandwa, Isukha South Member of County Assembly Farouk Machanje and several officials from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) western branch.

Nandwa called upon the community and the leadership from the area to support the initiative by the county as the right step in the rehabilitation of Khayega sports ground that has been reduced into a car parking lot.

On his part, area MCA Farouk Machanje expressed his excitement and praised governor Oparanya for keeping his word of ensuring that proper survey has been carried out on the field and determined the real boundaries of the facility.

Former Kenya international Nick Yakhama also lauded the move, terming it a step in the right direction.

He said the ground will play a major role in the development of football in the region if rehabilitated and urged the county government to ensure the project is fast-tracked.