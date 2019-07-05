Chemelil coach Baraza backs Okumu to cement his place in HS

Chemelil coach Francis Baraza has backed youthful defender Joseph Okumu to cement his place in the national team, Harambee Stars.

Speaking yesterday, Baraza said Okumu who is fondly known 'Crouch' is a natural successor to retired defender Musa Otieno, who is the most capped Harambee Stars player with 96 caps.

Baraza said despite being relatively inexperienced, Okumu had an outstanding performance in Egypt where Kenya crashed out in the first round, winning one game against Tanzania and losing against Algeria and Senegal.

“He is a boy I have followed since he was in Form One at Kakamega High School and a natural successor to Musa Otieno. At 22, he has already matured and has a bright future,” said Baraza, who coached Okumu at Chemelil.

Okumu, who is based in the United States, was given a chance to start at the heart of the Stars defence following the injury of Brian Mandela and Joash Onyango.

He also played for Free State Stars in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League before heading to the US.

The Real Monarchs SLC defender admires Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Brazil’s Thiago Silva.

Baraza, a former Harambee Stars assistant coach, said the team’s elimination was due to stage fright. “We strive to qualify to CHAN and AFCON so that the players can get the experience of playing at the big stage,” he added.