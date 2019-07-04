Nyanza champs Barding stripped off football crown

Nyanza Region Secondary Schools boys' Under-19 champions Barding High School from Siaya have been stripped off their title.

Barding were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player during the Nyanza region games held in Kisumu two weeks ago.

Yesterday, Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman, Moses Adala, said runners up Kisumu Day will now represent the region during the national showpiece to be held at Kisumu Boys from July 28 to August 4.

“A decision has been made after investigators visited Barding last week. The school was found guilty of fielding an ineligible player and consequently disqualified,” he added.

According to Adala, the player's date of birth in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and other documents presented by the school were conflicting. Kisumu Day appealed against Barding, claiming that Antone Okoth Oyugi was over-age. During the final played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Barding defeated Kisumu Day 2-0.

Kisumu Day had lost in the semifinals against Gesero from Kisii County but again successfully launched an appeal. Kisumu Day claimed that Gesero fielded two ineligible players during the championships. Gesero had beaten Kisumu Day 5-3 on post-match penalties after the teams drew 1-1 in regulation time.

Other schools which will represent Nyanza during the regionals include Nyakach Girls and Gesero Mixed (Soccer Under-19 and netball), St Anne’s Sega (volleyball girls), Mogonga PAG (boys' volleyball ), Agoro Sare (boys soccer U-16) and Ugari (girls soccer U-16).