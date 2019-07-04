Mutuku among the speakers at ITF Confrence in London

Tennis Kenya (TK) vice president Francis Mutuku is one of the speakers invited by International Tennis Federation (ITF) to present at the Worldwide Participation Conference next week at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge in London.

The inaugural Conference seeks to create an interactive forum on participation in sports worldwide with a focus on the best practises from different countries.

Mutuku will, therefore, be presenting on the Kenyan story, considering Kenya's milestones in the past 5-7 years in different aspects of participation that has earned the country recognition both on the continental and International tennis platform. The two-day event has attracted 200 delegates from 75 countries.

Mutuku, who is the National Olympic Committee of Kenya(NOCK) acting Secretary-General is a former TK president (2004-2008) and currently chairs the association's Player Development Committee.

He has spearheaded programs for improving players' performance from juniors to elite and in the last four years, the results have been evident, especially from the wide participation and good performance of players on the international arena.

One of his main flagships projects is the National Training Program that groups the best players in the country for high performance training. Players in the national programs are now dominant in the national teams.