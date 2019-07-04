Close

Cheruiyot starts favourite in 1500m in Lausanne Diamond league

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
04 July 2019 - 05:00
Timothy Cheruiyot during the Rome Diamond League meeting. /REUTERS
Fresh from winning the mile at the Stanford Diamond League meeting last weekend, world silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot starts favourite in his speciality in Lausanne tomorrow. 

Cheruiyot was in superb form, clocking 3:50.49 in Stanford and winning in Stockholm last month in 3:35.79. He finished second in the season opener in Doha where he posted 3:32.47. 

He has set his sights on winning the world title at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in September. Cheruiyot will have the company of Bethwell Birgen, Vincent Kibet, Timothy Sein, Ronald Kwemoi and Justus Soget in the race.

 

Competition expected to come from Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman, Aman Wote of Ethiopia, Norwegian siblings Filip and Jakob Ingrebrigsten and England's Jake Wightman.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal will be aiming to improve on his form at the event. Kinyamal struggled at last month's Diamond League meeting in Rome, finishing sixth in 1:44.65.

Kinyamal will compete against countryman and Africa 800m silver medallist Emmanuel Korir.

Korir has played second fiddle to Africa champion Nijel Amos of Botswana in the competition so far this season and will be aiming for a morale-boosting victory ahead of the Kenya trials in August for the World Championships.

Ferguson Rotich is also in the mix in the highly competitive two-lap race that also features Marcin Lewandoski of Poland and compatriot Adam Kszczot alongside Clayton Murphy (USA) and Brandon McBride (Canada).

Kenya is well represented in the 5,000 metres, where Olympic 10,000 bronze medallist Paul Tanui, Nicholas Kimeli, Davis Kipalangat, Richard Yator and Cornelius Kangongo are in the lineup.

Stiff competition is expected from Ethiopian contingent that has Selemon Barega, Hagos Gebriwhet, Muktar Edris, Telahun Bekele, Yomif Kejelecha, Mola Gettaneh and Hadis Abadi. Double Commonwealth Games champion Joshua Cheptegei and USA 's Paul Chelimo can't be counted out in what will is expected to be an explosive race.

 

 

 

 

