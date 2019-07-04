Cheptil, Soweto pitted in the pool of death

Former national volleyball champions Cheptil Girls have been drawn in a tough pool at the 2019 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two National Games set for July 26 to August 4 in Kisumu.

The 2018 losing finalists will come face-to-face with last year's semifinalists Bishop Sulumeti Girls, Lugari and Nairobi Region's Soweto Academy in pool 'A.' The group is completed by national stage returnees St. Anne's Sega Girls who are regular semifinalists.

The second pool is fairly constituted and the defending champions Kwanthanze Girls are billed to have an easy cruise to the penultimate stage. They face St. John's Kaloleni from Coast, Passenga (Central) and a representative from North Eastern Region.

According to national women's volleyball team assistant coach Josp Barasa, this kind of pooling will produce a one-sided semi-finals' match

“Pool A is the group of 'death' at the nationals. This is where entertaining and at the same time tense encounters will come from. Consequently, one of the semis looks one-sided. Whoever comes out top of pool 'A' has a big advantage,” noted Barasa adding that winners in Pool 'B' will have a tough clash against runner's up in first.

That notwithstanding, 2016 national finalists Soweto Academy’s coach Johnstone Mukabwa intimates that Pool ‘A’ preliminary matches will be played like the title-winning ties from Day One.