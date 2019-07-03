Prize money on offer for clubs in the national sevens show

For the first ever, the National Sevens Circuit will award prize money.

Speaking during the presentation and sponsorship signing ceremony, Stanbic chief financial officer, Abraham Ongenge, said the teams that win a leg of the circuit will pocket Sh500,000 with the runner up going home with Sh200,000.

Third-placed finisher will pocket 150,000 in the Division One category.

In Division 2, champions and runners-up will claim Sh150,000 and Sh50,000 respectively. The women’s champion will take home Sh100,000. There will also be women's Sevens tournament being to be played alongside Christie Sevens at the end of August.

Under the new deal, Stanbic Bank has increased the sponsorship to Sh14.35 million up from Sh9 million, which initially went towards KRU partnership plan and hosted the series. In the new arrangement, six hosting clubs will each receive Sh1.4million up from Sh1 million dished out last year and clubs will compete for a combined Sh.1.25million in the super-charged tourney that runs from July 20 to September 8.

Kakamega Sevens hosted by Western Bulls replaces Eldoret’s Sepetuka Sevens. In an additional twist, Meru town and Mwamba RFC’s will host Kabeberi Sevens – joining Dala Sevens, Prinsloo Sevens, Christie Sevens and Driftwood Sevens in Meru, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa respectively.

Ongenge said the bank investment in the tournament is aligned to the continuous pursuit of promoting a homegrown agenda through people and rugby.

“This investment has contributed to a thriving sports economy ecosystem demonstrable in the socio-economic impact across sport, business and youth in the years we’ve worked with Kenya Rugby Union.”

He added: “The tournament has put us in the front seat of supporting grassroots initiatives which are already providing value to a new generation keen to develop their skills and at the same time helping to maintain the men’s rugby ranking and stature at the global and African sphere. The tournament has also allowed us to give rugby and sports fans across the country incredible experiences.”

KRU chairman Oduor Gangla was delighted with the deal. "These are very exciting times for our sport and this deal will hugely benefit Sevens rugby game. The renewal of a market leader in the banking industry as title sponsor of the National Sevens Circuit further demonstrates the confidence that corporates have in rugby in building the sports economy," he noted.