Technical bench sticks with regular setters Wanja and Wachu ahead of team's departure on Friday

Much improved setter Joy Luseneka was the biggest casualty as the Kenya Volleyball Federation unveiled a 14-member squad yesterday ahead of this weekend’s African Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The technical bench opted to stick with the two regular setters Kenya Pipeline's Janet Wanja and Kenya Prisons' Jane Wacu as Luseneka was overlooked despite her improved form.

Wacu linked up with the team at the residential training at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani over the weekend from her base in Seychelles, leaving the coaches with no choice but to drop Luseneka.

Prior to Wacu's arrival, regular Wanja and Luseneka were tipped to make the final cut in the setting department. However, the arrival of the former Tetu High School and Kenya Prisons setter changed the matrix

Head coach and FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo was gracious in his selection, saying Luseneka had a bright future and will challenge for the spot in the forthcoming events.

"Luseneka has progressed a lot and she is destined for greatness. But generally, all the players have been impressive in the training and we can only hope for the best. We broke camp this evening and we resume training tomorrow (today) to put the final touches prior to our departure to host nation on Friday," noted Ramdoo.

He added: "The dropped players will still train with us until Thursday because we want to keep up the momentum."

Wacu embraced the healthy competition in the department and admitted that Luseneka had improved a lot.

“I know it will come as surprise to many but truth be told, Luseneka has improved big time. I know I shouldn’t be saying this since we are playing in the same position but I have been in the national team for quite some time to notice the improvement," said Wacu.

She added: “However, we remain positive ahead of the championship as we intend to reclaim the title we lost to Cameroon in 2017.”

Squad:

Setters- Jane Wacu, Jannet Wanja; Liberos-Agrippina Kundu, Elizabeth Wanyama; Centres- Triza Atuka, Brackcides Agala, Edith Wisa and Gladys Ekaru; Left attackers- Mercy Moim, Sharon Chepchumba, Leonida Kasaya and Noel Murambi; Right attackers Violet Makuto and Immaculate Chemtai.